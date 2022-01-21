Brokerages Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after acquiring an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after acquiring an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.78. 59,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

