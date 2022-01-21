Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Culp reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Culp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 41,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,773. The company has a market cap of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Culp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.