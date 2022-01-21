Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after buying an additional 986,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.77. 10,074,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

