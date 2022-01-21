Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report sales of $446.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.82 million and the lowest is $440.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $478.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.19.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

