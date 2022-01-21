Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.53). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($2.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $37,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 989,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $20.05. 1,436,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,679,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

