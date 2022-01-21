Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.64. 36,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,680. The company has a market cap of $121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.90 and a beta of 0.50. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,875 shares of company stock worth $57,216 over the last ninety days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.