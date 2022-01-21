Brokerages Anticipate Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. Outlook Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Evanson purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTLK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 199,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,685. The company has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

