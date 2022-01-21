Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Radware posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. Radware’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

RDWR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,448. Radware has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.15, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

