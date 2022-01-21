Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 15,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,605. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

