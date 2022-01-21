Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $88.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $83.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $344.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.40 million to $345.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $377.53 million, with estimates ranging from $363.30 million to $389.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SBCF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 15,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,712. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

