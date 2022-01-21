Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.59. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 571.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,394. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

