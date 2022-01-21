Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,874. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

