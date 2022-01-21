Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce $17.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.91 million to $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of SAR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

