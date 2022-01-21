Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,327. The company has a market cap of $510.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

