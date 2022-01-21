Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $350.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the highest is $460.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. 16,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,358. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

