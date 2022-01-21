Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Price Target at $9.10

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATY. Roth Capital decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ATY stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

