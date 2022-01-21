Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$15.05

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRU shares. upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,030. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

