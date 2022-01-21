Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Target Price at €24.04

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.04 ($27.31).

A number of research firms recently commented on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.98) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of FNTN stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €23.94 ($27.20). The company had a trading volume of 314,327 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.15 and a 200-day moving average of €21.94. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

