Brokerages Set Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) PT at $24.33

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $26,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRT traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.36. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

