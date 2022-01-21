Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT at $24.57

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 129,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.