Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $31.85

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,679,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,222,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 214,750 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 206,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 170,199 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.