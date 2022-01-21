Brokerages Set Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Target Price at $31.71

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

