Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $85.63

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.28.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 78,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 21,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,046. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.