Brokers Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

