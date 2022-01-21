Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

GOLD opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

