Brokers Set Expectations for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the year.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $74.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 in the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.