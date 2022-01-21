Brokers Set Expectations for Ford Motor’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

NYSE F opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

