Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

