Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by 24.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

