BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) versus Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) Head-To-Head Survey

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Aldel Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 23.80 -$8.65 million $0.20 146.20 Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aldel Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and Aldel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.06%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Aldel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP Group beats Aldel Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Aldel Financial Company Profile

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

