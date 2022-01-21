BSCView Market Capitalization Hits $131,219.56 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. BSCView has a total market cap of $131,219.56 and $14,021.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

