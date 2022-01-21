BTIG Research Trims Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Target Price to $9.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.84.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE:UP opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.