Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

