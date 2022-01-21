Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Acquires £50,486.11 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) insider Erika Schraner purchased 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £50,486.11 ($68,885.40).

Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.88) on Friday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 346.98 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.50 ($8.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 550.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 516.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.87) price objective on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

