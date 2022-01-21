C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, decreased their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE:AI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.18. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.