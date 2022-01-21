Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

