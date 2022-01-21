California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,520 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $51,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.