California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.84% of RenaissanceRe worth $53,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 339.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

