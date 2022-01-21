California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Edison International worth $46,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

EIX stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

