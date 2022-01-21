California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 639 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Waters worth $49,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after acquiring an additional 210,930 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $316.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.13. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

