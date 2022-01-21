California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,377 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $48,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of VFC opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

