Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.