Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 140226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

