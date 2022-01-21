Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 140226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.
In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
