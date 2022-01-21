Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.09

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 5084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 73.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after buying an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after buying an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

