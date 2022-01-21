Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Shares Up 0%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$324.03 and last traded at C$324.03. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$324.00.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$323.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$284.43.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.93 billion.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

