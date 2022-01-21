Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.92.

CWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,971.20.

TSE CWB opened at C$39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$28.18 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.76.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

