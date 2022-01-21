Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $4.97. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

CFPUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

