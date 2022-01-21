Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.47. 131,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 225,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLP. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

