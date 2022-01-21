Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,179,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF opened at $150.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

