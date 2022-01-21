Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

CGRN opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.37. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

